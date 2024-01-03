Ryan Silverfield promotes Jordon Hankins to Memphis football defensive coordinator

Jordon Hankins has been promoted to Memphis football defensive coordinator, coach Ryan Silverfield announced Wednesday.

Hankins previously had served as linebackers coach and interim defensive coordinator for the Tigers' AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Iowa State on Dec. 29. He had been elevated to interim defensive coordinator for the bowl game after Matt Barnes left for Mississippi State.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to serve the Memphis Football program as the defensive coordinator,” Hankins said in a news release. “The continued success and growth of the players and program is my top priority.”

Hankins has been on Memphis' staff since 2021 as linebackers coach and assistant special teams coordinator. He helped lead a Tigers defense that allowed zero rushing yards against Iowa State, which led to widespread praise from Tigers fans on social media.

"I love it in Memphis. I love the city," Hankins told the Commercial Appeal the day after the bowl win. "Best job I've ever had. My family loves it here. And at the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever's asked of me to help Memphis football win."

Hankins previously served as defensive coordinator for UT Martin from 2017 to 2019.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Jordon Hankins promoted to Memphis football defensive coordinator