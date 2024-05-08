With Ryan Pepiot on IL, Taj Bradley ready to join Rays’ rotation

ST. PETERSBURG — Ryan Pepiot really wanted to stay in the Rays rotation, but team officials decided to take a cautious approach and put him on the 15-day injured list due to a left leg bruise.

Doing so cleared a spot for Taj Bradley to be activated off the injured list and make his season debut on Friday against the Yankees, having been sidelined since a mid-spring pectoral muscle strain.

“I’m really excited,” Bradley said. “The time that I took off felt forever when I was there, but looking back it was only two months. And within those two months, I found out some stuff that I could work on being away from the game that I was worried about correcting during the season. So it just give me that time to really just fix some things.”

Manager Kevin Cash said they expect Pepiot to out for just the minimum 15 days, with a return possible as soon as May 21 with the move backdated to Monday.

Pepiot agreed, saying he felt better on Wednesday after spending extensive time in the trainers’ room since being knocked out of Sunday’s game when he was struck on the leg buy a 107.5-mph line drive.

Bradley said he was excited to get his season going, and felt good coming off two strong rehab starts at Triple-A Durham. As a rookie last year, he went 5-8 with a 5.59 ERA over 23 games (21 starts), striking out 129 in 104⅔ innings.

