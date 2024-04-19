Ryan Garcia will pay Devin Haney $1.5 million after coming in 3.2 pounds overweight, fight still on

The drama continues.

Ryan Garcia on Friday came in 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit for his pay-per-view fight with titleholder Devin Haney on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The fight will go on but Garcia will be $1.5 million poorer, as his team has indicated he will honor a bet he made with Haney at Thursday’s final news conference: $500,000 for each pound over the limit.

Why would I force my self to make weight so I can be weak Nah I’m here to win That’s it — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 19, 2024

“Ryan has weighed in over his contractual weight. He will honor the handshake made at the final press conference yesterday. We have a fight,” his promoter Golden Boy said in a statement Friday morning.

Haney confirmed that, stating on X: “Ryan honored the 500k per pound.”

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) had been set to defend his WBC 140-pound title. However, Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) will be ineligible to win it after missing weight.

Garcia evidently saw no point in trying to return to the scale within an hour in an attempt to shed the 3.2 pounds.

Garcia has acted erratically in the lead-up to the fight, including a series of bizarre and crude comments at the final news conference.

Haney won his title by shutting out Regis Prograis in his most recent fight, in December.

Final Face Off 👀 #HaneyGarcia | April 20 | Live on DAZN. Click the link in bio to buy now pic.twitter.com/OfDcvtqwNi — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 19, 2024

The Haney-Garcia fight is available on DAZN PPV.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie