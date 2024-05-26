Rutgers Hollin Pierce earns spot on On3 “Top 100 Players in College Football”

Over the last three years, Hollin Pierce has been a mainstay on the Rutgers football offensive line. Due to his play, he enters the 2024 campaign with high expectations after being named the No.98 best player in the country on the On3 Top 100 Players in College Football list.

Since making his college debut in 2020, Pierce has been a model of consistency. He has started 37 consecutive games, the longest active streak on the Rutgers roster. After starting all 13 games during the 2023 campaign, the Trenton Central High School (Trenton, New Jersey) product was rated the sixth-best returning tackle in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus.

While Pierce’s impact is not reflected in a box score, he helped Rutgers’s offense take its game to another level last season. With Pierce in the lineup every week, Rutgers led the league in the fewest sacks allowed per game (1.08) and ranked fifth in rushing yards per game (168.7). In the Scarlet Knights’ first bowl win in over a decade against Miami, they did not allow a sack.

Although the offense will have several new faces in 2024, having Pierce back in the mix is a big plus for Rutgers. He has made the offensive unit better and proven that he can be relied on. To those in Piscataway, his latest recognition comes as no surprise.

With the start of the season only months away, Rutgers has plenty of work to do to show that last year’s success was no fluke. With Pierce leading the offensive line, at least one unit is in good hands and getting the recognition it deserves.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire