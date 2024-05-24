Rutgers football offers Robbie Johnson, official visit set for next week

Well, that escalated quickly. Rutgers football offered Robbie Johnson Jr. this week and an official visit is already in place

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end from Salesianum (Wilmington, Delaware), Johnson pulled in an offer from Rutgers on Thursday. The Scarlet Knights join the likes of Duke, Old Dominion, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple and West Virginia in offering the talented edge rusher.

An official visit to Rutgers is set for this weekend. He also has a June official visit set up at Minnesota.

Johnson visited Rutgers during spring practice in March.

A multi-sport athlete, Johnson is also a standout on the basketball court where he is a forward and plays for an AAU team.

Johnson posted on social media about the offer, tagging head coach Greg Schiano and defensive end’s coach Julian Campenni.

After a conversation with @CoachCampenni @GregSchiano I’m blessed to receive a offer from Rutgers University!! #CHOP🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jiIqLS9S4u — Robbie johnson jr (@RobbieJ2025) May 24, 2024

Schiano currently has Rutgers as the No. 33 recruiting class in the nation with eight committed players.

The class has one committed defensive lineman, Florida three-star prospect Jyon Simon who is an interior prospect. Simon committed to Rutgers in mid-April.

The 6-foot-1, 260-pound defensive tackle picked Rutgers from an offer list that included Texas, Tennessee, USC (University of Southern California), Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State. North Carolina State and Colorado.

