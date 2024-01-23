Rutgers football's defensive coaching staff has a new look. Here are the changes

Rutgers football’s defensive coaching staff will have a new look next season.

The Scarlet Knights have hired Kent State defensive line coach Colin Ferrell, who will work in the same role with Rutgers, a source confirmed.

Ferrell will replace Marquise Watson, who will transition to an off-the-field role, according to the source.

Watson did not coach this past season after suffering a medical issue in the days leading up to Rutgers’ season opener against Northwestern.

Ferrell is a native of Hamilton and has previously coached at the Hun School and at Steinert High School, where he was an all-state defensive lineman and is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame.

Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak observes warm up exercises before Rutgers University football spring practice at Marco Battaglia Practice Complex in Piscataway, NJ Tuesday April 11, 2023.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the hiring of Ferrell, who's been on the Kent State coaching staff since 2012. Ferrell was a standout defensive lineman at Kent State.

Rutgers is also adding Bowling Green defensive line coach Julian Campenni as its new defensive ends coach, a source confirmed.

Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak will coach the linebackers as he replaces Corey Hetherman, who left to become Minnesota’s defensive coordinator.

It’s not an unfamiliar role for Harasymiak, who coached linebackers while at Maine in 2014-15.

Campenni, who was also Bowling Green’s defensive run game coordinator, helped develop Karl Brooks, a sixth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2023.

Campenni had been at Bowling Green since 2019.

Rivals was first to report the hiring of Campenni, who will be coaching two of Rutgers' most productive defensive players in Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football coaching staff changes for 2024 season