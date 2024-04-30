Rutgers football recruiting update – Derek Zammit on four-star ranking, recent visit

Derek Zammit was named a four-star last week, the New Jersey quarterback taking the national ranking very much in stride. A priority recruit for Rutgers football for quite some time, Zammit is pragmatically letting it all play out.

Zammit was offered by Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano last summer. His offer list includes Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

A class of 2026 quarterback from DePaul Catholic (Wayne, New Jersey), Zammit is the fourth-best recruit in New Jersey and the No. 221 prospect overall. He checks in as the No. 16 quarterback in the country according to 247Sports.

He took the ranking news last week very much in stride.

“I’m pretty excited,” Zammit told Rutgers Wire. “Obviously it is pretty cool to be recognized but….I’m not going to let a ranking define me. “I just thanked God and realized there’s still 15 quarterbacks ahead of me so I needed to work even harder.”

His recruitment is progressing along, with several visits throughout the spring.

Things with Rutgers are “going good.” They were among the first programs to offer the DePaul standout.

“They’ve made it clear to me that I’m a priority for them,” Zammit said. “And I value that highly and I feel that if I go there I’ll be put in a good situation.”

One of his spring visit stops was in April at Rutgers, where he took in a scrimmage. It gave him an opportunity to see the development of the offensive under offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

This is Ciarrocca’s second season back at Rutgers. He had spent time previously as the offensive coordinator at Minnesota where he turned around their offense.

Prior to that, he was on staff at West Virginia and Penn State (where he was offensive coordinator).

“I’m excited to watch it. They looked good in the scrimmage I watched,” Zammit said. “So hopefully I can get to a game and watch them again.”

