Rutgers football offers standout class of 2026 running back Jaylen McGill

Jaylen McGill, one of the top running back prospects in the class of 2026, was offered by Rutgers football on Monday.

The offer from Rutgers now puts McGill at five offers from Power Five programs.

Twice named an All-American by MaxPreps, McGill will be a junior this fall at Broome (Spartanburg, South Carolina). Last year in 10 games played, he had 1,602 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.

In eight games, he topped 100 yards rushing. McGill averaged a staggering 9.1 yards per carry.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound athlete also played linebacker where he had 16 total tackles and caused a fumble.

He is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite where he is the No. 303 recruit in the nation as well as the fifth-highest ranked recruit in South Carolina’s class of 2026.

He holds offers that include North Carolina State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others.

Following his offer from Rutgers, McGill posted about it on social media where he tagged head coach Greg Schiano and running backs coach Damiere Shaw.

Rutgers has been expanding its recruiting blue print over the last two years, including landing two players from North Carolina as part of the class of 2024.

In the 2025 recruiting class,ranked No. 30 in the nation, North Carolina athletes Steven Murray and Isaiah DeLoatch both committed to Rutgers within the past month.

