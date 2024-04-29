Rutgers football lands elite North Carolina athlete Steven Murray

Rutgers football landed a prime commitment on Sunday night from Steven Murray, one of the top players in North Carolina and an elite-level national athlete in the class of 2025.

He is now the second commit to Rutgers football in four days. On Friday morning, the Scarlet Knights and head coach Greg Schiano landed a commitment Sah’nye Degraffenreidt, a three-star wide receiver who had a major offer list that included Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

Rutgers offered Murray in early March. He holds offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Syracuse and Temple among others.

He was on campus this weekend for an unofficial visit in the spring game. He has high-end athleticism and speed traits.

Rivals ranks Murray as the No. 12 player in North Carolina and the No. 41 athlete prospect in the nation. He posted his commitment on social media:

I am officially shutting down my recruitment‼️ I want to thank all the programs who have recruited me in this process.. Committed @RFootball #CHOP 🪓 pic.twitter.com/Jia08hTYhL — Steven Murray (@11StevenMM) April 29, 2024

Last year for East Guilford (Gibsonville, North Carolina), he played as a wide receiver and as a defensive back. On offense, he registered 55 catches for 965 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games played.

He also added 32 total tackles with five interceptions and three passes defended as a defensive back.

Adding an elite-level athlete like Murray, who also runs track, is a big win for Rutgers. It is also another flex from Scott Vallone, the tight ends coach who recruits North Carolina.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire