Rutgers basketball recruit Mayar Wol picks up SEC, ACC offers

It has been a busy week for Mayar Wol, who has emerged as one of the top recruiting targets for Rutgers basketball.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward from Moravian Prep (Hickory, NC) is a four-star recruit. The class of 2023 recruit is ranked the No. 87 player in the nation according to 247Sports.

He is the fourth-best player in North Carolina and the No. 19 power forward.

Rutgers is factoring in strongly for Wol, who recently talked with RutgersWire about his recruitment.

In late May, he was offered by Cincinnati. Then on Tuesday, an offer from the College of Charleston came on. On Wednesday, Mississippi State was followed by a Thursday offer from Clemson.

2023 @moravianprepnat (NC) 6’8 W/F Mayar Wol (@mayar_wol) has picked up offers from Mississippi State & Clemson in the past 24 hours. Was recently offered by Charleston, Cincinnati, St. John’s, Rutgers, NC A&T, App State, & several others as well! Running with @teamloadednc 📈 — NextUp Hayden (@NextUpHayden) June 9, 2022

He also holds offers from Appalachian State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio Ole Miss, Tennessee and VCU in addition to Rutgers and his recent offers this week.

Last season as a junior, he averaged 12.3 points per game. The Lions went 24-4 last season.

Last week, Rutgers landed four-star forward Gavin Griffiths, the highest-ranked recruit of head coach Steve Pikiell’s era. Griffiths is a consensus top 40 recruit in the nation.