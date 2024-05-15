Rutgers basketball is ranked in the latest CBS Sports Top 25

A season of anticipation for Rutgers basketball shows no signs of slowing down. And the most recent top 25 from CBS Sports will only ramp up that anticipation.

Rutgers checks in at No. 21in the latest updated of the CBS Sports Top 25.

Following a 15-17 (7-13 Big Ten) season, the hype for Rutgers is largely centered on an incoming recruiting class that is among the best in the nation. Featuring five-star forward Ace Bailey and five-star guard Dylan Harper, the Rutgers class is top 10 in the nation.

And with a solid haul in the transfer portal, there is a definite feeling that Rutgers can take a step forward and be an NCAA Tournament team this upcoming season.

In giving Rutgers a top 25 ranking, CBS Sports college basketball analyst Gary Parrish wrote:

“This ranking is based on Steve Pikiell’s Scarlet Knights only returning one double-digit scorer (Jeremiah Williams) from a team that finished below .500. But the enrollment of five-star prospects Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper — plus NEC Player of the Year Jordan Derkack and Eastern Michigan transfer Tyson Acuff — will give Rutgers enough talent to start the season with a number beside its name.”

The anticipation for the season is playing itself out in other ways as well for Rutgers, including an upgraded non-conference schedule. This week, it became official that Rutgers will participate in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

The tournament is set to take place over Thanksgiving weekend.

