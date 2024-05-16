Rutgers basketball forward Mawot Mag cuts down his transfer portal list

Former Rutgers basketball forward Mawot Mag is down to five schools in the transfer portal with one Big Ten program in the mix.

According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Mag has narrowed her list to BYU, Clemson, San Diego State, USC and Southern Mississippi. Mag was a multi-year starter at Rutgers.

Last year in 17 games played, Mag scored a career-high 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. He averaged 26.8 minutes per game last year, also a career-high.

A rugged and tough defender, Mag uses his length well and developed into a solid scorer in the Big Ten. Mag joined Rutgers as part of the 2020 class where he was a three-star recruit.

According to On3, he was the No. 233 player in the nation.

Rothstein tweeted about Mag’s possible destination on Wednesday night:

Rutgers heads into the upcoming season with plenty of potential.

In the latest CBS Sports top 25, Rutgers checked in at No. 21 in the preseason ranking.

