Rusty Texas couldn't solve Washington for the second straight year | Our staff takeaways

Texas' 37-31 loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl was highlighted by a spectacular passing performance by Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a near miracle comeback from nine points back with 1:40 to play by Texas' Quinn Ewers, but just like the Rose Bowl, this second national semifinal came down to the winning team's defense making a game-saving play on fourth down and the final play of the game.

Our takeaways from Monday night's loss:

Michael Penix Jr. was the real deal

Michael Penix Jr. is the best quarterback in college football and Texas' Quinn Ewers still has room for growth.

Penix, the leading passer in the nation, may have finished behind LSU's Jayden Daniels in the Heisman voting, but he put on a show against Texas with 430 yards passing in the Huskies' win. In comparison, Ewers had a quiet night until the fourth quarter, when much of his 318 yards were too little and too late.

Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson swats away Quinn Ewers' final pass of the night into the end zone for Adonai Mitchell in the Huskies' 37-31 win in the Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns trailed by nine points with 1:40 left in the game and nearly pulled off the upset.

In his two bowl games against the Longhorns, Penix threw for 717 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. He didn't commit any turnovers on Monday night.

Why did Texas lose? Look to the third quarter

The Longhorns and Huskies were tied 21-21 at halftime. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, it was a 31-21 deficit facing Texas with Washington set up at the Horns' 18-yard line.

What went wrong in the third quarter? Let us count the ways: Washington held a 10-1 advantage in first downs, outscored the Longhorns 10-0 and held a 12:39 to 2:21 time of possession advantage. CJ Baxter's fumble proved to be a critical turning point, and Jaydon Blue's fumble in the fourth also was a real killer as it came in scoring territory.

As dramatic an ending as it was, what transpired in the third quarter tipped the game toward Washington.

Washington took Xavier Worthy out of the game

Was Xavier Worthy dealing with an injury Monday night just as he was in last year's Alamo Bowl loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl, when we didn't learn he was dealing with a broken bone in his hand till much later? Texas' top receiver finished the Sugar Bowl with only 2 catches for 45 yards, 38 of them coming on one play. And on that huge third-and-10 pass to Jordan Whittington for 41 yards on the final drive, Worthy was lined up in the slot. And Ewers' two final shots into the end zone for the win both were thrown to Adonai Mitchell, who also was held in check despite scoring his fifth career CFP touchdown (4-32-1).

Texas top three passing targets (Worthy, Mitchell and Ja'Tavion Sanders) combined for 12 catches for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Texcetera

CJ Baxter (9-64-1) averaged 7.1 yards per carry, Jaydon Blue (9-59-1) averaged 6.8 and Quinn Ewers, showing running chops for the first time since the first half of the season, averaged 6.8 (8-54-0). The Longhorns rushed for 180 yards and 3 TDs on the night, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. ... Mitchell finished with a game-high 13 targets. ... Washington outgained Texas in total yards, 532-498. ... In the end, the Huskies had 25 first downs to Texas' 23. ... Washington's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line looked legit: Penix wasn't sacked at all on his 38 dropbacks.

Next up for Texas: the offseason

Michigan and Washington will prep for the CFP championship game. Texas, meanwhile, finds itself in offseason mode.

How can Texas build on this season's success in the brave new world of college football, when a dozen teams will reach the 2024 College Football Playoff? The foundation has been laid, but Texas still has some glaring needs in the secondary and at the edge rush after garnering just one quarterback hit and no sacks in the loss to Washington.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's bid to reach the CFP championship game fizzled in loss