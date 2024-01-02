Live updates: Texas Longhorns football battles Washington. Follow for Sugar Bowl analysis

Alabama and Michigan put on a physical display in the Rose Bowl, the first of two national semifinals to set up next Monday's College Football Playoff championship game along with the winner of tonight's Sugar Bowl. It's No. 2 Washington (13-0) against No. 3 Texas (12-1). The Longhorns are favored by 3½ points.

Follow this thread throughout tonight's game for live updates, scoring plays and analysis:

Texas mascot Bevo XV stands on the field of the Superdome ahead of Monday night's Sugar Bowl national semifinal between Texas and Washington in the Sugar Bowl. The winner will advance to next week's College Football Playoff championship game.

The Rose Bowl is going into overtime

Michigan stopped Alabama on the Crimson Tide's final drive, forcing a punt with 44 seconds left, and then near disaster struck for the Wolverines. The punt returner bumbled the punt return at the 5, then recovered it inside the 1 with 44 seconds left.

But the Wolverines got out of the situation, and the Rose Bowl is going into overtime. It's 20-20 at the end of regulation.

Anyone up for a rubber match?

"There's about 30 minutes to kickoff in New Orleans. The winner of this Texas-Washington game will face the winner of the Michigan-Alabama game in next week's title game in Houston. The Longhorns, of course, handed the Crimson Tide their only loss of the season in the 26-16 win in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9.

Or it could be Michigan. The Wolverines are threatening to put the Rose Bowl into overtime; they just scored a late touchdown to make it a 20-20 game in Pasadena. The Crimson Tide will have 1:34 left for a game-winning drive. Otherwise, they'll go into extra time.

The Longhorns are wearing their road whites tonight, by the way.

