Russell Wilson leads ‘State of the Union’ meeting with Broncos’ offense each week

Each Tuesday during the season, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson meets with the team’s offense for what he calls a “State of the Union.”

Wilson has been leading similar player-led meetings since his rookie season. The quarterback reviews film and goes over personnel, fronts and “pressure looks” with the offense. He also shares information about the opposing team’s head coach and defensive coordinator.

It’s not just Wilson relaying information, though. The quarterback also prompts teammates to share what they know about the upcoming opponent.

“I have all of the guys come in voluntarily, obviously, but every guy usually comes in,” Wilson said Wednesday. “They do a great job; everybody is so wired in and so focused. A lot of the guys have watched the film already and they’re prepared. I kind of call it — it’s a review session rather than a dissertation.

“I want to know from those guys. ‘Some of you guys have played these guys, some of you may not have.’ Here’s this. What do you see on film? It’s great communication. The players do a great job of it, and there’s so much great knowledge in the room with those guys.”

Denver’s offense is off to a rocky start this season, but most of the unit’s problems have been self-inflicted mistakes. If the offense can clean up their operation soon, the Broncos could emerge as true contenders.

The weekly meetings might be able to help them reach that goal.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

NFL Week 4: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire