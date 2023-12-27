Russell Wilson benched by Broncos, setting up huge questions for important offseason

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton was always going to be a year-to-year relationship. If Wilson took off under Payton, they could live happily together for years to come.

If not, a major change would be on the table.

The Broncos are, at least, hedging their bets on Wilson. The Broncos are benching Wilson, leaving open the possibility of moving on this offseason. Wilson's $37 million salary for 2025 becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year and is also guaranteed for injury, according to Spotrac. If Wilson were to suffer a major long-term injury in Week 17 or 18, that $37 million would be guaranteed. The Broncos want to keep their options open going into the offseason.

The move was reported by NFL Media and ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter said it was to spark the offense and see what it has in backup Jarrett Stidham, though that seems to be just part of the story. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said the move has to do with the 2025 salary and the injury guarantee. Rapoport said the Broncos are benching Wilson for the final two games, not just this week.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has benched quarterback Russell Wilson for the team's Week 17 game. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

At very least, the Broncos will keep their options open and not be boxed into Wilson's 2025 salary being guaranteed due to injury. That sets up a key offseason for the team.

What is Russell Wilson's future

Wilson hasn't been bad this season. But he has had some flat spots, including a rough start to a bad loss against the New England Patriots in Week 16 that practically eliminated the Broncos from the playoff race.

The Broncos aren't mathematically eliminated. They have a 7% chance to make it. Sitting Wilson now, with playoff hopes technically alive, says a lot about the team's thoughts on Wilson now, in 2024 and beyond.

Moving on from Wilson won't be easy. There's the matter of an $85 million dead cap hit if they cut Wilson, though that can be spread out if they designate him a post-June 1 release.

All eyes were on the Payton/Wilson relationship this season. Wednesday's big news is a likely verdict on how it will turn out.

Wilson trade backfires

The Wilson trade looks like it will go down in Broncos, and NFL, infamy.

The team thought it was fixing its longstanding quarterback issues when it traded multiple picks and players to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson. They also signed Wilson to a five-year extension worth a little more than $242 million before the start of his first Broncos season, and that's what turned it from a costly trade to a franchise-changing problem.

Wilson struggled badly in his first Broncos season under coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired before the season was done. Payton was brought on to be the Broncos' head coach, and there was hope that he could turn around Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler.

Wilson hasn't been bad. He has 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 98 passer rating is better than some stars like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow this season. But apparently the Broncos weren't convinced he's all the way back. It seems very unlikely the move is just due to wanting to spark the offense, and has nothing to do with Wilson's contract and his future.

Wilson's time with the Broncos could be coming to an end soon. Benching him with the playoffs still a possibility is a clear signal of where the relationship might be headed.