Russell Westbrook slams Patrick Beverley's defense: 'He's just running around, doing nothing'

Russell Westbrook re-upped his ongoing beef with Patrick Beverley Wednesday night. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Russell Westbrook sprinkled some extra spice on an already-heated game Wednesday night after the Houston Rockets’ 102-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, insulting Clippers guard Patrick Beverley’s defensive play.

“Pat Bev trick y’all, man,” Westbrook said. “He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around doing nothing.” Westbrook looked to James Harden’s 47-point performance in the win as proof.

Russell Westbrook (@russwest44)on Pat Beverley (@patbev21): “Pat Bev trick y’all man, like he play defense. He don’t guard nobody man. He just running around doing nothing..As you seen what happened 47. All that commotion and (@jharden) got 47.” pic.twitter.com/WaJ5D0Q1U5 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 14, 2019

The game also saw the Rockets’ Austin Rivers egg on the ejection of his dad, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

Westbrook had 17 points on the night, and four fouls in the first quarter alone. Beverley had six points and fouled out in 27 minutes.

The duo has ongoing beef with that dates all the way back to 2013. Westbrook, then playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, tore his meniscus when Beverley, then playing for Houston, went for a steal while Westbrook was moving toward the sideline signaling for a timeout.

Their issues have resurfaced many times since then, but the most recent instance prior to Wednesday night came in October 2018. In a Thunder-Clippers game, Westbrook scored on Beverley and motioned like he was rocking a baby to sleep afterward.

“Yeah you got little kids. You gotta do little babies. Put ‘em to sleep,” Westbrook said after that game. “Put ‘em to sleep. You got little kids on you, that’s what happens.”

Uh, whatever you say, Russ.

