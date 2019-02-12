Russell Westbrook breaks Wilt Chamberlain's 51-year-old record with 10 straight triple-doubles

With his 10th straight triple double, Russell Westbrook left another mark on the NBA record book on Monday.

After tying the record Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard broke Wilt Chamberlain’s 51-year-old NBA record for consecutive triple doubles with less than four minutes left in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Russell Westbrook with his 23rd triple-double of the season, and NBA record setting 10th straight, breaking Wilt Chamberlain's mark: 18-14-10 with 3:48 left. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 12, 2019





Westbrook finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, obviously a solid game. However, Westbrook wasn’t even the reason the Thunder won.

Despite Westbrook’s history, Paul George was the star Monday

More than doubling Westbrook’s point total, Paul George roasted the Blazers with 47 points on 15-of-26 shooting, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to post an even more impressive triple-double. George has now posted 92 points in his last two games and is turning into a very real MVP candidate playing alongside Westbrook.

The pair posted 21 of the Thunder’s 23 assists on Monday and made some major history in the process. The two posted the first double-triple-double in Thunder history, and the eighth overall in NBA history.

Russell Westbrook ranks third all-time in the NBA with 127 career triple-doubles. First is Oscar Robertson with 181. (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

It was also a strong night for former teammates of Westbrook, and a somewhat tough night for Chamberlain, as James Harden continued his 30-point streak. Despite a slow start, Harden posted 11 points in the final three minutes in the Houston Rockets’ win over the Dallas Mavericks to extend his streak to 30 games.

Harden is now one game away from tying the Chamberlain’s 31-game mark for the second-most consecutive 30-point games in NBA history. Of course, he’s still got a ways to go to reach Chamberlain’s all-time mark of 65 games.

