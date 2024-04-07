Running back Micah Welch looking strong in first spring camp at Colorado

As we wrote when he signed in December, don’t underestimate the abilities of new Colorado football running back Micah Welch.

The former three-star prospect out of Georgia joined the Buffs this semester as an early enrollee and is playing well during his first college spring camp. Multiple videos have emerged of Welch showing off his speed before delivering a punishing hit to a Colorado defender. It’s still only April, but Welch has consistently shown an ability to gain extra yards after contact, something that CU’s backs lacked at times last season.

Check out these runs from Welch at a recent practice, courtesy of Well Off Media:

Welch, who’s listed at 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, received some praise from Thee Pregame Show host Uncle Neely following that same practice.

“He’s (Welch) out there against the No. 1 defense, and he wasn’t holding back and they weren’t holding back,” Colorado insider Uncle Neely told Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs.

Fans will get their first in-person look at Welch during Colorado’s Black and Gold Weekend spring game on April 27.

