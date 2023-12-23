Don’t sleep on new Colorado RB signee Micah Welch

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2024 high school signing class for the early signing period was a bit scarce. But, some talented players have committed to play for the Buffs.

And, despite all of the speculation and rumors, five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton finally signed his national letter of intent with Colorado.

Perhaps the biggest sleeper of the class is Micah Welch, a running back from Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Welch has a ton of talent and could be a huge piece of Colorado’s future along with Dylan Edwards.

Here’s what Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about Welch:

One of the more underrated ballcarriers this cycle, Micah Welch was the Georgia Region 4-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year as a junior two years ago with 1,373 yards rushing (6.1 average) and 16 touchdowns. Colorado went portal-heavy at the position last cycle and now adds a potential diamond-in-the-rough freshman to its backfield room for 2024.

Of course, Edwards is still in Boulder, but Anthony Hankerson left for Oregon State and Colorado’s RBs room needed a fresh face.

