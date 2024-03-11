Running back market starts at $8 million per year, with D'Andre Swift joining the Bears

For D'Andre Swift, returning to his hometown of Philly must not have been all that special.

He's leaving again. Via NFL Media, he's agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million deal with the Bears.

It's the first new contract to be announced during the 2024 legal tampering period. It took roughly 10 minutes to negotiate it from scratch. (Wink, wink.)

The Eagles gave up a 2025 fourth-round pick to get Swift from the Lions, after they drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023. The teams also flipped seventh-round picks in 2023.

In his lone year with the Eagles, Swift rushed for 1,049 yards in 16 regular-season games. He added 214 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

In Chicago, Swift joins a backfield headlined by Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. For $8 million per year, Swift likely becomes RB1, instantly.