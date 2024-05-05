Who will run in Preakness 2024? Mystik Dan and others who could be in field at Pimlico

With the 2024 Kentucky Derby in the books after Mystik Dan edged Sierra Leone by less than a nose at the finish line, it's time to turn our attention to the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

The Preakness Stakes is set for the third Saturday in May with the winner's purse increasing to $2 million from $1.5 million in 2023, when Mage, who won the Derby last year, was the only horse to compete in the first two legs of the Triple Crown.

The Preakness draw is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 13.

Here’s a look at horses considered possible to run in the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Copper Tax

Trainer: Gary Capuano

Jockey: J.G. Torrealba

Sire: Copper Bullet

Last race: Won Federico Tesio Stakes on April 20 at Laurel Park

Imagination

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Sire: Into Mischief

Last race: Second in Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 6 at Santa Anita Park

Informed Patriot

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Sire: Hard Spun

Last race: Won Bathhouse Row Stakes on April 20 at Oaklawn Park

Muth

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Sire: Good Magic

Last race: Won Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park

Mystik Dan

Mystik Dan, the winner of the 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby, is walked around Kenny McPeek’s barn at Churchill Downs on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Sire: Goldencents

Last race: Won Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs

Patriot Spirit

Trainer: Michael Campbell

Jockey: Julio Felix

Sire: Constitution

Last race: Won Illinois Derby on April 21 at Hawthorne

Seize the Grey

Jockey Jaime Torres celebrates after guiding Seize The Grey to victory in the Pat Day at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day. May 4, 2024

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Sire: Arrogate

Last race: Won Grade 2 Pat Day Mile on May 4 at Churchill Downs

Tuscan Gold

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Sire: Medaglia d’Oro

Last race: Third in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds

Uncle Heavy

Trainer: Butch Reid

Jockey: Mychel Sanchez

Sire: Social Inclusion

Last race: Fifth in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct

Contributing: Scooby Axson.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Preakness Stakes 2024 horses: List of possible entries for May 18 race