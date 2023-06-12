Rumor: Pelicans expected to seriously pursue trading up to draft Scoot Henderson

Considered a top-three prospect in the NBA draft, Scoot Henderson appears likely to land with either the Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers on June 22.

However, another team may have entered the Henderson sweepstakes.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly interested in trading up and acquiring either the second pick from the Hornets or the third pick from the Trail Blazers in order to draft Henderson.

The Pelicans are expected to aggressively pursue a top pick, potentially 2 or 3, in this upcoming NBA draft with their eyes set on Scoot Henderson. Henderson and Alabama’s Brandon Miller are vying to potentially go No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets in the draft. … Expect the Hornets to further solidify their draft board as this week closes but the Pelicans are among the teams seriously pursuing that No. 2 pick.

Of course, Victor Wembanyama is locked in to become the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs. After that selection, the Hornets are said to be considering Henderson or Miller and are reportedly leaning toward the former Crimson Tide All-American.

Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: pic.twitter.com/UFCs9VEU7Q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2023

The Pelicans currently have the 14th pick in the draft this year.

They have several other future selections that could be used in a potential trade, including the Los Angeles Lakers‘ first-round pick in 2024 or 2025 and the Milwaukee Bucks‘ first-round pick in 2025 and 2027. They also have pick swaps with the Bucks in 2024 and 2026.

Henderson was viewed as the consensus No. 2 player in the draft throughout the year after dazzling against Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 in October. However, Miller emerged as a viable option after a tremendous run with the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-2 Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals on 44.4% shooting from the field this past season with the G League Ignite. He registered 12 20-point games and was one of four players to record at least 20 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in a game.

He projects to be able to step in and be a franchise-changing point guard and would be a good fit with the Pelicans should they opt to trade up for him. With Wembanyama set to go first to the Spurs, the draft figures to start with the Hornets as they have several options to consider.

