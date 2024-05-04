RUMOR: Ohio State reaching out to former Texas A&M defensive back

The Buckeyes are making moves on the portal and one intriguing athlete has more than a few rumors surrounding his potential second destination. Jacoby Mathews is a former four-star safety in the class of 2022, who originally committed to Texas A&M, but is now looking for a change of scenery.

Rumors are swirling that the Buckeyes have made contact with the Louisiana native and the interest is mutual. The Aggies have fired Jimbo Fisher and have decided to move in a different direction with Mike Elko, so it shouldn’t be shocking to see some of his former players leave via the transfer portal.

In his two seasons at Texas A&M, Mathews has accumulated 67 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception and is widely considered the best defensive back available in the transfer portal. Ohio State has been extremely active in the portal this off-season already added six players and that includes another former SEC safety in Caleb Downs from Alabama.

Texas A&M safety Jacoby Mathews has heard from Ohio State since entering the transfer portal according to @Hayesfawcett3. pic.twitter.com/MxjGYK4Ogy — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) May 2, 2024

