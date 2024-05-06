Royals host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (20-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-15, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson (2-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (2-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -146, Brewers +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals start a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Kansas City is 20-15 overall and 13-7 at home. Royals pitchers have a collective 3.36 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Milwaukee has gone 13-6 on the road and 20-13 overall. The Brewers have a 9-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 doubles, five triples and four home runs for the Royals. Michael Massey is 11-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with six home runs while slugging .453. William Contreras is 11-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (hamstring), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.