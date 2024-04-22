Royals take on the Blue Jays in first of 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (12-10, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-9, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (2-0, 1.54 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -113, Royals -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a four-game series.

Kansas City has a 9-4 record in home games and a 13-9 record overall. The Royals have an 8-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Toronto has a 12-10 record overall and a 6-7 record on the road. The Blue Jays are 5-0 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .333 batting average, and has two doubles, six home runs, seven walks and 22 RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino is 15-for-34 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Justin Turner has seven doubles and two home runs while hitting .308 for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 12-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.