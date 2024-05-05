Roy Keane labels Erling Haaland ‘spoilt brat’ as war of words reignites

Roy Keane is not a man to let sleeping dogs lie - Sky Sports

Roy Keane branded Erling Haaland a “spoilt brat” as the pair’s war of words reignited during Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage on Sunday.

The former Manchester United captain attacked the City striker’s angry demeanour after being substituted, having scored four goals against Wolves.

Keane, who has history with Haaland’s father from his playing days after the Irishman made what he later admitted was a premeditated tackle on the then City midfielder in 2001, had already been in a tit-for-tat exchange with the player in recent weeks after questioning his all-round game. He likened Haaland’s “general play” to that of a League Two footballer after City’s goalless draw against Arsenal in March. On Saturday, however, after returning to his free-scoring best, Halaand hit back at Keane, saying: “I don’t really care that much about that man, so that’s all right.”

Keane then reignited the feud on Sunday. Appearing as a pundit for Sky’s coverage of Liverpool against Tottenham, the Irishman brought up Haaland’s unhappy demeanour on the bench after footage showed him gesticulating and throwing down his sock strappings after being substituted on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola had said the Norwegian was frustrated that his perceived rough treatment by Wolves was not dealt with by referee Craig Pawson.

But that explanation fell on deaf ears with Keane, who told Sky that Haaland’s behaviour was unacceptable. “We saw Haaland yesterday being brought off not too happy, behaving like a spoiled brat,” said Keane. “But because they win the game, he scores goals, it’s almost forgotten about.”

When David Jones, the host, then suggested it was “alright” to be a spoilt brat “if you score four goals”, Keane fixed an icy stare on him and responded: “No, not really.”

City manager Guardiola said Haaland’s performance – which included two penalties, a stunning header and blistering finish from range – was proof the Norway striker was “back in business”.

The goals took his tally to seven in his past four league outings as City responded to Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth earlier in the day to move within a point of the leaders with a game in hand.

