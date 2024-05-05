Roy Keane calls Erling Haaland a ‘spoilt brat’ as war of words continues

Haaland is set to win a second Premier League golden boot this season (Getty Images)

Roy Keane continued his war of words with Erling Haaland by calling the Manchester City striker a “spoilt brat”.

Haaland scored four goals in City’s thumping win over Wolves on Saturday but was unhappy when he was brought off by manager Pep Guardiola in the 81st minute.

The striker continued to remonstrate with team-mates after returning to the bench, even though City had by then wrapped up three points and he had extended his lead in the Golden Boot standings.

Former Manchester United midfielder Keane compared Haaland to a “League Two” player when criticising his overall play last month - to which the Norwegian responded: “I don’t really care that much about that man.”

"Behaving like a spoilt brat"



Roy Keane is not holding back about Erling Haaland 😬 pic.twitter.com/GKiGV44zR8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 5, 2024

Keane referenced Haaland’s reaction to being brought off against Wolves when asked about Mohamed Salah’s return to the Liverpool starting line-up ahead of their fixture against Tottenham on Sunday.

Keane claimed Salah’s touchline argument with manager Jurgen Klopp at West Ham last week made headlines because Liverpool had dropped points, while Haaland’s reaction had been swept under the carpet because City maintained their title challenge.

“We saw Haaland yesterday being brought off, not too happy, behaving like a spoilt brat,” he said on Sky Sports.

“But because they won the game and he scores goals, it’s almost forgotten about. I think because results haven’t gone Liverpool’s way, that’s been highlighted.”

Keane had a long-running feud with Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, and was sent off for a horror challenge on the former Manchester City player in 2001.