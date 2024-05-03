Rowe to retire a year early at end of 2024 season

Luke Rowe rode in eight Tour de France races between 2015 and 2022 [Getty Images]

Luke Rowe is to retire from professional cycling a year early at the end of the 2024 season, following his latest injury.

The 34-year-old Welsh rider had a contract until the end of 2025 but has confirmed this will be his final season in the men's World Tour peloton.

Rowe has been with Ineos Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky, for the past 12 years and has established himself as one of the leading super-domestiques in cycling.

As well as multiple top-10 finishes in the Classics, he rode in eight successive Tour de France races, helping Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal to victory.

“I’ve had an amazing career and I have absolutely no regrets," he said.

"But the last 18 months have been testing in different ways and with this latest crash and resulting injury, it just feels like now is the right time to bow out, head home to Wales and spend a bit more time with my family.

“I’ve got so many amazing memories and have loved every part of being a professional cyclist.

"I’ve been incredibly lucky to spend all 13 years as a pro bike rider with one team, and it’s been a team who has supported me 100% through the good times and the bad."

Luke Rowe helped close friend and fellow Welshman Geraint Thomas win the Tour de France in 2018 [Getty Images]

Rowe is recovering from injury in a crash during a one-day race in Belgium in March that is likely to rule him out of another Tour de France, although he is targeting the Tour of Britain as a final race in a glittering career.

“I am working with the team and doctors to try and get back on the bike, with the Tour of Britain being my dream race to end on. It would be pretty special to end my career racing around the UK in front of home fans," Rowe said.

Rowe began his career on the track, becoming a three-time British madison champion with three different team-mates before joining then Team Sky in 2012.

Ineos Grenadiers chief executive John Allert said: “Luke is a massive part of what makes this team so special. He has been here since the early years and has played a huge part in our biggest wins and some of the most iconic moments in the team’s history.

“Not only is Luke a fearless, gritty, powerhouse of a racer who can read and control a race like few other riders, he’s a fantastic personality and team-mate off the bike too."