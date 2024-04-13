Roundup: Pacific hosts USC, UCLA, Stanford in men's water polo teams in Pacific Cup

For the first time ever the University of the Pacific Men’s water polo is hosting the Pacific Cup, an elite men’s water polo tournament pitting the best of the best against each other.

The two-day tournament will feature the Tigers, who finished the 2023 season ranked No.18 in the NCAA, and a host of other highly ranked teams to prepare them for the 2024 season. Last year’s NCAA Men’s Water Polo champs Cal Berkeley will be there along with runner-up UCLA.

Other teams competing in the inaugural cup are No. 3 USC, No. 4 Staford, No. 7 San Jose State, UC Irvine, and the USA Youth National Water Polo team. These eight squads will battle it out as they vie for the silver-plated cuplike trophy awarded to the winner of the tournament on April 14.

Here is a roundup of the matchups happening throughout the Pacific Cup along with scores:

Please note this story will be updated with scores throughout the weekend.

University of the Pacific Luis Araya (6) attempts a goal with Stanford Larsen Weigle (20) on defense during the third quarter in the NCAA water polo championship against Stanford University the Chris Kjeldsen Pool at University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Day 1

Game 1

Cal vs. USA Youth National Team

Final: Cal wins 17-6

Game 2

Stanford vs. San Jose State

Final: Stanford wins 14-9

More: Prep Softball: No. 8 Manteca can't pull off the upset over No. 4 Oakdale

Game 3

UCLA vs. UC Irvine

Final:

Game 4

Pacific vs. USC

Final:

Game 5

USA Youth National Team vs. San Jose State (Loser's bracket)

Final:

Game 6

Cal vs. Stanford (Championship bracket)

Final:

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: USC, UCLA and more men's water polo teams compete in Pacific Cup