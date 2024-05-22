Rotherham sign defender James from Sheffield Wednesday

Reece James won promotion from League One through the play-offs with Sheffield Wednesday in 2022-23 [Rex Features]

Rotherham United have signed defender Reece James on a two-year deal following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The 30-year-old joins Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Rafferty and Shaun McWilliams in signing for the Millers following the conclusion of their 2023-24 campaign.

James returns to the club having previously played for the Millers on loan from Manchester United in 2014.

He arrives at the New York Stadium with significant pedigree in the English third tier, having won promotion from League One on three occasions - twice with Wigan Athletic and once with the Owls.

