Roster moves, Jamal Adams’ minicamp absence, contract talks and more Seahawks news

Roster moves

The Seahawks held minicamp this past week and made a few roster moves. Heading into camp, the Seahawks added cornerback Will Sunderland. On Wednesday, they added tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson and waived running back B.J. Emmons.

Jamal Adams excused from minicamp, contract talks remain amicable

Adams enters the final year of his contract and is in talks with the Seahawks. So far, talks remain amicable. However, he was not in attendance at minicamp, leading to speculation of a holdout. However, he was excused from camp.

Robert Nkemdiche taking advantage of second chance

He busted out of Arizona as a first-round pick and Miami after the Cardinals released him in 2019, but is getting another chance after he was out of football in 2020. He appears to have the right mentality this time around. He is hungry, working hard, embracing the challenge and head coach Pete Carroll believes he can make an impact this season.

Darrell Taylor stands out in minicamp

Taylor was the Seahawks' second-round pick a year ago and never found the field, which was a disappointment. He has come to the offseason and impressed. Pete Carroll said he was a highlight reel in minicamp.

2nd-year LB Jordyn Brooks seeks INTs in 2021

Brooks, drafted in 2020 in the first round, had a fairly productive rookie season. However, he wants to do more in his second year. Set to play alongside Bobby Wagner in a prominent role, Brooks has his eyes on interceptions and returning at least one for a touchdown.

Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson still friends

The offseason was ruled by the reports of Wilson's unhappiness. But after denying a trade request, he made sure to let everyone know that all is good between him and Carroll. He interrupted a press conference to tell reporters he and Carroll are still friends.

