Rose Zhang takes control of 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup in search of second LPGA win

Rose Zhang seems to be growing fond of the New Jersey area.

Zhang won her LPGA debut about one year ago at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National. This week, she’s finding Upper Montclair Country Club to be very much to her liking.

During Friday’s second round of the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup, Zhang posted a 4-under 68 and walked off the course at 13 under with a four-shot lead. She led by as many as five over Madelene Sagstrom at one point, as the second-year pro is taking control of the tournament in search of LPGA win No. 2.

FOUNDERS CUP: Photo gallery

Zhang started on No. 10 on Friday and carded her first – and only bogey – of the week on the 16th hole. She was even through 10 but then made four birdies over a six-hole stretch on Nos. 2 through 7 before closing with back-to-back pars.

Nelly Korda, seeking her LPGA record sixth straight victory, was in the afternoon wave of tee times. She opened with a 3-under 69 and was nine strokes back of Zhang after opening with a birdie on her first hole.

Lydia Ko, who needs just one point to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, shot a Friday 71 and is 4 under, tied for sixth, through 36 holes.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek