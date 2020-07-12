Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade: 'Thug Rose' suffers brutal injuries in win at UFC Fight Island

Rose Namajunas, right, is awarded victory over Jessica Andrade: Getty

Rose Namajunas suffered brutal injuries as she came through a bruising revenge match with Jessica Andrade at Fight Island.

Andrade won their original fight more than a year ago, but Namajunas made amends winning a tight split decision at UFC 251 with scores of 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28.

The duo landed 161 blows between them in the behind-closed-doors bout at Flash Forum, an area of Las Island in Abu Dhabi reserved for UFC fighting during the coronavirus pandemic.

And although Namajunas came away with victory, she had plenty of scars to show for it too. Her left eye was sealed shut and her nose was split open, with blood pouring from the wound.

It was Namajunas’s ninth win of her career, and Andrade’s eighth defeat.