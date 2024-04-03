Rory McIlroy: World number two consults Tiger Woods' ex-coach Butch Harmon before Masters

McIlroy sought Harmon's guidance after managing just one top-20 finish in his five PGA Tour events this season [Getty Images]

Rory McIlroy has consulted Tiger Woods' former coach Butch Harmon in a bid to address the issues in his game prior to his latest bid to win The Masters.

World number two McIlroy will become the sixth player to win all four men's majors if he wins next week's Masters.

But with just one top-20 finish on the PGA Tour this season, the 34-year-old has sought Harmon's help.

Harmon, 80, worked with Woods for his first eight major wins before splitting with the then-world number one in 2002.

"I went last week to see Butch Harmon for a golf lesson," McIlroy told the I Can Fly podcast.

"I've seen him over the years, like once every few years. I'll say, 'Hey, Butch, can I just come see you and you can take a look and see what you think'."

McIlroy's long-time coach is fellow Northern Irishman Michael Bannon, although the four-time major winner has also worked with Englishman Pete Cowen.

Florida-based McIlroy added that when he was leaving for the airport for his trip to meet Harmon in Las Vegas, his daughter Poppy asked him where he was going.

When he said he was going for a golf lesson, McIlroy added: "She said, 'Dada, you already know how to play golf'. That's probably the best piece of advice I've gotten in the last three years."

Harmon has also coached Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Greg Norman to major triumphs.

McIlroy has made nine unsuccessful attempts at Augusta to complete the career Grand Slam, with his best finish a second place behind Scottie Scheffler in 2022, in addition to five other performances in the top 10.