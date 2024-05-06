Rookie sensation latest Texas Ranger to head to injured list

The Texas Rangers’ injury woes continue as rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford was put on the 10-day injury list, retroactively to May 5 with a right hamstring injury.

Langford joins Nathan Eovaldi, Brock Burke, Cody Bradford, Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tyler Mahle among others on the team’s Injured list.

The ex-Florida Gator is batting .224 with one home run and 11 RBIs and had the second most hits (32) among any rookie in the American League.

Langford hurt himself running to first base after hitting a grounder in the fifth inning of the Rangers 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The Rangers called up Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock as a replacement.

Ornelas has hit .278 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 24 games with Round Rock.

The Rangers opened a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics at 8:40 p.m. on Monday at Oakland Coliseum.