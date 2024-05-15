Rookie OT Caedan Wallace ready for position change with Patriots

New England Patriots rookie offensive tackle Caedan Wallace feels comfortable and optimistic about his position change, as the former Penn State star adjusts to life in the NFL.

The organization drafted Wallace in the third round with the 68th overall pick. He started 13 games at the right tackle position last season for Penn State and was an All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention.

Now, he is expected to play left tackle in the NFL. He practiced at the position during rookie minicamp, and he is welcoming the challenge with open arms, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire.

“Honestly, just little things,” Wallace said, when talking about switching from right to left tackle. “I don’t find it all too hard to switch over. I guess flipping things in my mind — hand placement, certain kicks, angles, things like that.”

Athleticism along the offensive front is important, and it’s something executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf suggested when drafting Wallace back in April.

It will be interesting to see how the pieces fit, as the organization looks to protect its rookie quarterback and start the rebuilding process once again.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire