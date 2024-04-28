Rookie Langford's inside-the-park homer, Dunning's 10 Ks highlight Rangers' 4-3 win over Reds

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wyatt Langford and Adolis García homered during Texas’ four-run first inning, helping Dane Dunning and the Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Sunday.

Dunning (3-2) struck out a season-high 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits.

García golfed an 0-2 curve from Andrew Abbott (1-3) deep to left for a two-run homer with two out in the first. After Jonah Heim singled, Langford went on a memorable dash around the bases for his first career homer.

The 22-year-old Langford drove a 3-2 fastball toward the gap in right-center. The ball caromed off a small portion of the wall that is angled toward the foul line in right, and it got away from right fielder Jake Fraley.

Langford scored without a throw, giving the Rangers a 4-0 lead.

“It’s super cool,” Langford said. “I’ll definitely remember it forever.”

García has a team-high eight homers and 25 RBIs.

Cincinnati responded with three runs in the sixth, taking advantage of two Texas errors. Luke Maile doubled and scored on Will Benson’s single.

Dunning’s 69 pitches were the fourth-fewest for a pitcher striking out 10 or more since pitch counts began being tracked in 1988. He had allowed at least one homer in each of his previous five starts.

“When he powers through the strike zone like he did with all his pitches, he’s a different guy,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said.

Kirby Yates handled the ninth for his fifth save in five chances, stranding runners on first and second. Yates has pitched 12 scoreless innings over 11 appearances this season.

After Nick Martini walked, Jeimer Candelario struck out for the fourth time — extending his hitless streak to 19 at-bats — and Maile lined to third for the final out of the game.

Abbott retired 11 straight following Langford’s homer and departed after Nathaniel Lowe’s one-out single in the sixth. He struck out seven, equaling a season high, and walked none.

“There’s a lot of positives you focus on,” Abbott said. “I held them for the rest of the time and saved the bullpen a couple of innings."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: X-rays were negative on C Tyler Stephenson and 1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, both hit by pitch on Saturday. Neither was available on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (2-0, 2.12 ERA) will open a three-game series at San Diego on Monday night against Padres RHP Matt Waldron (1-2, 3.96 ERA).

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 2.92 ERA) will face Washington LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 3.12 ERA) on Tuesday night to begin a three-game home series.

