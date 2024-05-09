Rookie Bo Nix takes Zach Wilson’s jersey number with the Broncos

Bo Nix carries some cachet in Denver as the Broncos’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Yet if he wants to keep from getting an inflated sense of self-worth, he can look across the Denver locker room.

One of the guys fighting for a spot on the Denver depth chart behind Nix is Zach Wilson. Yeah, that Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In a show of deference to Nix, Wilson surrendered the No. 10 jersey number to the celebrated rookie. Nix rocked the No. 10 at Oregon and also at Auburn before transferring. It’s not like Wilson was attached to the No. 10; he wore No. 2 in his NFL time with the Jets and No. 1 at BYU before that.

Heard you wanted these, #BroncosCountry … 🚨 Our #BroncosDraft class jersey numbers are here! 🚨 As always, numbers are subject to change. 📰 » https://t.co/TTazu7591r pic.twitter.com/A4bSNgtmHl — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 9, 2024

No word yet from the Broncos on what jersey Wilson will wear in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire