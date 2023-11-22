In Roob's Eagles Stats: The shocking Patrick Mahomes numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Usually, the games that generate the most interesting stats are the highest-scoring games. The more points, the more stats.

But when it’s the Eagles and Chiefs, when the Eagles rebound from a double-digit deficit, when Patrick Mahomes is uncharacteristically ineffective, there’s certainly no shortage of stats.

So here’s our Week 11 edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats, with a look at turnover margin, 1st-quarter scoring, Jalen Hurts rushing touchdowns and the rarity of beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead after trailing by double digits at halftime.

1. The Chiefs’ longest pass play Monday night went for 17 yards. It was the first time in 190 games that Andy Reid has coached the Chiefs that they didn’t have a pass play of at least 18 yards. Last time they didn’t have an 18-yard reception was on the last day of the 2012 season in a 38-3 loss to the Broncos in Denver – the last Chiefs game Reid didn’t coach. Their longest reception that day was a 16-yarder from Brady Quinn to tight end Tony Moeaki. The Chiefs’ longest catch in that game by a wide receiver went for just six yards – to Devon Wylie. Their wide receivers coach was Nick Sirianni.

2. Patrick Mahomes threw 43 passes Monday night but for only 177 yards. That 4.1 yards per pass attempt is the lowest of his career – by far. His previous low was 4.5 yards in a win over the Packers in 2021 (37 attempts, 166 yards). That 4.1 figure is the lowest by a Chiefs QB in 12 years, since Matt Cassel threw 28 times for 93 yards for 3.3 yards per attempt in a 17-10 loss to the Broncos in 2011. In Eagles history, only two other opposing quarterbacks have thrown 40 or more passes for 180 or fewer yards: Matt Robinson of the Broncos in the 1980 opener (41 attempts, 178 yards) and Jay Cutler of the Bears in 2009 (43 attempts, 171 yards).

3. Jalen Hurts’ two rushing touchdowns against the Chiefs gave him 10 career games with multiple rushing touchdowns, tying Cam Newton for most ever by a quarterback. Hurts now has 35 career rushing TDs, tied with Randall Cunningham and Steve Grogan for 11th-most ever by a quarterback. He’s now up to fifth in Eagles history, behind Steve Van Buren (69), Wilbert Montgomery (45), LeSean McCoy (44) and Brian Westbrook (37). Hurts and Van Buren are the only Eagles with three seasons with nine or more rushing TDs. Hurts’ 32 TDs since opening day 2021 are most in the NFL, three more than Austin Ekeler.

4. The Eagles were outgained by 98 yards in Washington, by 114 yards vs. the Cowboys and by 98 yards again on Monday night by the Chiefs and won all three games. They’re the first team in NFL history to win three straight games in the same season despite getting outgained by at least 98 yards in all three games. The Saints lost three straight but it was the last two games of 1990 and the 1991 opener. Including the opener in New England, where the Eagles won despite being outgained by 131 yards, the Eagles are the first team since the 2015 Colts to win four games in a season in which they were outgained by at least 98 yards. That ties the 2nd-most in NFL history. The 1984 Broncos won five such games. The last team to go 4-0 or better in a season in games they were outgained by 98 or more yards was the 2000 Ravens. So far this year, teams other than the Eagles are 12-69 when they’re outgained by at least 98 yards. So the Eagles have 20 percent of the league-wide wins by teams giving up 98 more yards than they gain. The Eagles hadn’t even won two straight games in the same season when they’ve been outgained by 98 yards since 1988. Overall, the Eagles went 3-0 in their last three games despite being outgained by 310 yards. Their largest previous yardage disparity in three straight wins came in 1974, when they beat the Cowboys, Colts and Chargers despite being outgained by 215 yards.

5. The Eagles have scored 1st-quarter points in all 10 games this year. This is the first time in franchise history they’ve scored points in the first quarter of their first 10 games and the first time they’ve scored 1st-quarter points in 10 straight games at any point in a season. They scored in the first quarter in 11 straight games over two seasons twice - over the 1943 and 1944 seasons and again in last year’s regular-season finale and the 10 games this year. What’s interesting about this is that the Eagles have actually scored fewer points in the first quarter – 63 - than any other quarter. They’ve scored 68 in the second, 72 in the third and 67 in the fourth (and three in overtime).

6. This was the first game since sacks became an official stat in 1982 that the Eagles won despite allowing five sacks and netting fewer than 240 yards of offense. In fact, league-wide, teams allowing five sacks and gaining fewer than 240 yards are now 11-158 since 2013.

7. Last time the Eagles won a road game after trailing by double digits at halftime was Week 2 of the 2014 season vs. the Colts in Indianapolis. They trailed 17-6 at halftime and won 30-27 on a Cody Parkey field goal against his former team in his second career game with 0:00 left. Nick Foles threw for 331 yards and Darren Sproles had career-high 152 receiving yards in that game. Before Monday night, the Chiefs were 62-6 under Andy Reid when leading by double digits at halftime. The Chiefs had also won 18 straight games when they scored first. The Eagles are 11-2 in their last 13 games when they haven’t scored first.

8. With their ninth win of the season, the Eagles clinched a winning record this year, and Nick Sirianni became the second coach in franchise history to post a winning record in each of his first three seasons. The first? That would be Jim Trimble, whose teams went 7-5 in 1952, 7-4-1 in 1953 and 7-4-1 in 1954. After the Eagles went 4-7-1 in 1955, Trimble was fired.

9. With their plus-1 on Monday night, the Eagles have now won 22 consecutive games when they’ve been plus-one or better in turnover margin. Their last loss was to the Chiefs in 2021, when they lost 42-30 despite a plus-one. During the same span, they’re 11-11 when they’re zero or worse. After six straight games where they were plus-zero or worse – the Rams through the second Washington game – the Eagles have had a positive turnover margin in consecutive games for the first time since the first two weeks of the season. Going back to 2017, the Eagles are 46-3 when they’ve been plus-one or better. This is their longest streak of wins when they’ve been positive in turnover margin since they won 41 in a row from 1944 through 1951.

10. D’Andre Swift is on pace for 1,173 rushing yards and 56 receptions. The only Eagles running backs who’ve had 1,100 rushing yards and 50 yards in a season are Ricky Watters in 1995 and 1996, Brian Westbrook in 2006 and 2007 and LeSean McCoy in 2013.