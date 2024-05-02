From Ronnie O’Sullivan to Alistair Brownlee: The greatest acts of sportsmanship ranked

Jonny Brownlee (left) was set to win the world triathlon championship in 2016 but after coming down with heat stroke, his brother Alistair helped him across the line - AP/Delly Carr

Ronnie O’Sullivan was praised for his sportsmanship during his quarter-final defeat by Stuart Bingham at the World Snooker Championship.

The commentator even went as far as to call it ‘the greatest bit of sportsmanship ever’. Was this hyperbole or justified?

Telegraph Sport ranks the greatest sporting gestures of all time.

1. Jack Nicklaus, Ryder Cup 1969

After three days of battle at the Royal Birkdale club in Southport, the Ryder Cup all came down to the 18th green of the match between Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin. Nicklaus holed his par putt to ensure that the United States would retain the trophy, leaving Jacklin with a nasty three-footer to halve the match. To widespread astonishment, Nicklaus simply picked up Jacklin’s ball and conceded the putt. “I don’t think you would have missed it, but I wasn’t going to give you the chance, either,” he told Jacklin.

2. Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, World Triathlon Series Final, 2016

A display of brotherly love mixed in with sportsmanship but an incredible example still to the watching world. Jonny, the younger sibling, was clear and en route to the world title when, with less than a kilometre to go, his legs gave way and he began to veer alarmingly across the word. Henri Shoeman duly came past but, rather than contest victory with the South African, Alistair stopped to help his younger brother and they crossed the finish line arm in arm for a moment that may be remembered more even than his two Olympic gold medals.

The 2016 WTS season ends in a dramatic fashion. What. A. Year. #WTS2016 pic.twitter.com/nvqNrrI13D — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) September 19, 2016

3. Paolo di Canio, Goodison Park 2000

Di Canio won huge praise for his decision to catch the ball rather than try to score into an empty goal for West Ham United after Everton goalkeeper Paul Gerrard went down with what looked like a serious injury. Both sets of fans rose to applaud Di Canio’s sportsmanship but it would later emerge that the Italian’s team-mates had decidedly mixed feelings. “The Sky [Sports] guy says to me, ‘What a great day for football’,” recalled Harry Redknapp, then the West Ham manager. “I’m going. ‘Oh yeah, yes of course, wonderful’ – but we want to kill him, really.”

4. Jonas Vingegaard Tour de France 2022

Cycling has a long list of unspoken rules and codes of honour but they are not always adhered to and there are many grey areas, not least in response to what might be the human error of a crash. This was starkly tested during the 2022 Tour de France when the two best riders – Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar – surged clear on a hazardous mountain descent. Pogacar was attacking constantly in an attempt to claw back the race lead and went down but, rather than try to exploit the situation and surge to a potentially unassailable lead, Vingegaard waited. The two rivals shook hands as they rode before battle then recommenced.

5. Ronnie O’Sullivan, The Crucible 2024

Snooker has a long history of acts of good faith, such as when Jimmy White was the only person to have noticed that he feathered the cue ball during the 1993 final against Stephen Hendry but instantly called a foul on himself.

What made the incident involving O’Sullivan so unusual, however, was that he was within his rights to benefit after pointing out that the black had been incorrectly spotted and was covering the next red. O’Sullivan, though, evidently did not want to feel any doubt about what he was doing and so instead refused to pot the red that would have opened up a chance to take a crucial two frame lead.

"I just don't feel good about it..."



Ronnie O'Sullivan shows great sportsmanship to Stuart Bingham after some doubt around a black ball respot ⚫#CazooWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/loIxbiv6cs — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 1, 2024

