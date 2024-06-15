Ronaldinho vows to boycott Brazil games in protest of 'worst' team

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has vowed to boycott their matches due to being one of the country's "worst teams".

The former playmaker won the World Cup and Copa América with his homeland during a glittering career.

But Ronaldinho insisted on Saturday that he will no longer watch any Seleção fixtures in protest at the current crop.

"That's it folks, I've had enough," he wrote on Instagram

"This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It's getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games.

"This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, it has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority.

"I've been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this.

"A lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football.

"I repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things I've ever seen. Such a shame.

"I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa América game, nor celebrate any victory."

Dorival Júnior's side kick off their Copa América campaign against Costa Rica on 25 June.