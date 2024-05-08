Ron Rivera will always be ‘Coach’ in Charlotte. He’s rooting for Dave Canales to succeed

Ron Rivera was trying to hunt down the drive he crushed on the fairway of the second hole, rustling some pine straw with his feet, when a course worker got his attention.

“It’s down there, Coach,” the worker said, pointing down the fairway.

Rivera, pleasantly surprised, replied with a chuckle: “Y’all kick it all the way down there?”

“Didn’t need to.”

This was the first of many such friendly interactions between Rivera and whoever was in front of him on the idyllic Quail Hollow golf course in Charlotte on Wednesday, where local celebrities took part in the pro-am that precedes the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship, which begins Thursday.

It also wasn’t the last time he was called “coach” on the course. In fact, the winningest and most beloved head coach in Carolina Panthers history will probably always hold that moniker around here.

Does that ever get old?

“No, it doesn’t,” Rivera, 62, told reporters after wrapping up his 5.5-hour day on the course, decked in his light-yellow “Riverboat Ron”-branded polo.“ And I mean that. This is a tremendous place. It really is. And people just gotta understand that this is a community that wants it, a community that’s willing to support it, but you just gotta do something for the community. And (my wife) Stephanie and I were very fortunate that we had the opportunity, and that’s why folks have been so great to us.”

Former NFL head coach Ron Rivera watches the flight of his ball off the 11th tee during the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am at Quail Hollow Club on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Rivera, who went 76-63-1 in Carolina from 2011 to 2019, said that he loves people still call him “coach.” It’s the name he responded to everyone who said it Wednesday with a smile, from the kids asking for a picture to the adults extending out a sharpie and a hat brim.

But he also wants what’s best for the Carolina Panthers and newly minted head coach Dave Canales. When Canales was first hired, Rivera told The Charlotte Observer that the Panthers fan base needed to be patient and give the young, offensive-minded, energetic coach the time required to rebuild this team — one that went a league-worst 2-15 in 2023 and fired Frank Reich less than a season after hiring him as its head coach.

Rivera’s messaging that patience is key hasn’t changed. Neither has his desire to see Canales succeed.

Rivera said he has reached out to Canales and would love to build a relationship with him.

“Dave, I’ll say it, he’s a good young coach who’s going to grow with time and patience,” Rivera said. “I was very fortunate. I had a great opportunity with ... (late, former Panthers owner) Mr. (Jerry) Richardson, and his patience giving me three years, and things turned around at the right time for us. And I really believe that Dave can do that. He’s a good, young, bright mind.”

Former NFL head coach Ron Rivera follows through on his putt on the 10th green during the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am at Quail Hollow Club on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Rivera, who was fired from the Washington Commanders’ head job at the end of 2023, said his next move is in television but that he “hasn’t come to any agreement with anybody yet” when asked about which network he intends to work for. He also said that he kept close tabs on the Panthers’ moves during the NFL Draft and was impressed with what general manager Dan Morgan and Canales were able to do.

He didn’t want to say that the team was “starting over” — something that could plausibly be deduced considering the moves the organization made this offseason, from trading Brian Burns to stocking up on young talent to shoring up their draft pick inventory in 2025 and beyond — but he was happy nonetheless.

“They’re giving themselves a chance to build it up again,” he said. “And I think that’s a real smart move. Got a good, young head coach. Offensive minded. And hopefully with time and growth, this organization can get back on track. So definitely pulling for the Panthers. I really am.

“I hope people believe that because I wish nothing but the best for this community and for this team.”

Former NFL head coach Ron Rivera, center, watches a member of his team along the 10th fairway during the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am at Quail Hollow Club on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Rick Schnall, William Byron, Greg Olsen also play in pro-am

Rivera teed off early, but he wasn’t the only prominent sports figure to hit the links at Quail Hollow on Wednesday. Among the others: Daytona 500 winner William Byron, reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer, Hornets co-owner Rick Schnall, Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen and Panthers legend Greg Olsen (who had fellow Panthers legend Luke Kuechly as his caddie). All golfed quite competently on one of the Tour’s toughest venues.

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron, right, bumps fists with a member of his team prior to teeing off at the first tee during the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am at Quail Hollow Club on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Severe thunderstorms halt golfing at Quail Hollow

After hours of sunshine at Quail Hollow, all on-course activity stopped just before 3 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather. Damaging winds and hail just about the size of golf balls descended on Charlotte just after 4 p.m. The tournament body announced this afternoon that the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday will be delayed because of heavy rain in the forecast. The first round is set for 11 a.m.; tournaments typically begin around 8 a.m. Gate times will be announced by 5 p.m. Wednesday, per the tournament.