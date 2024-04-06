Roma 1-0 Lazio: Tammy Abraham returns for Roma in derby win

Gianluca Mancini headed the winner for Roma in the derby [Getty Images]

Tammy Abraham made his first appearance since June as Roma claimed a 1-0 win over rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

The England striker, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury 10 months ago, came on in the 79th minute.

Gianluca Mancini's header from a corner three minutes before half-time was enough to clinch the points.

Roma stay fifth in Serie A - two points behind Bologna in the final Champions League spot.

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi thought he had scored an equaliser in the second half but Daichi Kamada was ruled offside in the build-up.

Daniele de Rossi enjoyed victory in his first derby as Roma manager after the club had gone winless in their previous four meetings under previous boss Jose Mourinho.

Roma's pursuit of a Champions League spot will be boosted by the return of the 26-year-old Abraham, who has scored 36 goals in a 108 games since joining from Chelsea in 2021.