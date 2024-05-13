Roku will stream weekly MLB game on Sundays. Viewers won't need one of the service's devices

FILE - The Roku logo is affixed to a remote control in Portland, Ore., Aug. 13, 2020. Roku will carry Major League Baseball games on Sundays beginning this week, and viewers will be able to watch for free and not be required to use a Roku device, the streaming service announced Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Roku will carry Major League Baseball games on Sundays beginning this week, and viewers will be able to watch for free and not be required to use a Roku device, the streaming service announced Monday.

Roku secured multiyear rights for MLB Sunday Leadoff games beginning with the Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals this Sunday. The telecasts will be produced in collaboration with local broadcast teams. They previously were available through the subscription service Peacock.

Viewers without a Roku device can stream the games on the Roku Channel app, which is free and available on Amazon Fire devices, Samsung TVs and Google TVs. It also is accessible via therokuchannel.com with no login required.

The games also will be available to MLB.TV subscribers.

“With free games available to anyone, MLB games on Roku will be widely accessible to fans,” said Noah Garden, MLB deputy commissioner for business and media. “Since Roku serves as an entertainment gateway for millions, this partnership offers a valuable new promotional and distribution platform for MLB games and content.”

