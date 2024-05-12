Roger Penske earns 100th sports car victory as No. 6 Porsche wins IMSA Laguna Seca

The long-distance trip was worth it for Roger Penske, who flew overnight from Belgium to Monterey, California, to witness the 100th sports car victory of his illustrious career

Nick Tandy made an aggressive move to seize the lead in the No. 6 963 of Porsche Penske Motorsport, leading the final 10 laps of the IMSA Motul Course de Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

"For Team Penske, obviously, we've had a tough couple of weeks," Penske told NBC Sports' Dillon Welch. "But you know we're a strong team. We've got great people, and I'm behind all of them. But to see that Porsche win today at Laguna Seca, one of my favorite tracks, is amazing.

"And the team effort today, I was in Belgium yesterday to see team effort there and certainly Will (Power finishing second) in Indy. We're back on track here, and I'm thinking about going forward."

Penske, 87, has been on a whirlwind worldwide tour to support his racing empire. After spending Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he was at the Spa racetrack Saturday to watch his World Endurance Championship entry finish second. Then he jetted more than 5,000 miles overnight to witness his second WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory of the season.

It was an upbeat ending to a mostly down week for Penske, who suspended four team members from Indianapolis Motor Speedway for May after completing an internal investigation of the push-to-pass scandal in the IndyCar season opener.

IndyCar: Miller Lite Carb Day

Michael Andretti pleased Roger Penske took action with suspensions but ‘disappointed it took so long’

The Andretti Global owner questions the efficacy of four key team members being held off site in May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

To backfill some openings on the IndyCar side, Penske shifted an engineer from his sports car team to Josef Newgarden's No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet, but his IMSA organization didn't miss a beat. As Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet took the victory, No. 7 teammates Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron finished third to put both Penske 963 entries on the podium.

It's the fifth Grand Touring Prototype victory for Porsche Penske Motorsport since the team entered IMSA's premier hybrid prototype category. That includes opening the season by winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the first victory in the crown jewel for Roger Penske in 55 years.

"It's a deep bench," Penske told Welch. "We've got a deep bench. People that care. People that know we can be winners, and we've showed it with this Porsche program over the last couple of years. And we're focusing on (the 24 Hours of) Le Mans now.

The GT winners were the No. 77 Porche 911 GT3 R of AO Racing with Seb Priaulx and Laurin Heinrich in the GT Pro and the No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Winward Racing with Philip Ellis and Russell Ward in GTD.

NEXT RACE

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race June 1 at the Detroit Grand Prix street circuit (3 p.m. ET, USA and Peacock).

Click here for the 2024 IMSA on NBC Sports broadcast schedule.