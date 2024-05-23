Roger Goodell talks Titans’ new stadium hosting a Super Bowl

When the Tennessee Titans open their new stadium in 2027, the venue will immediately become a candidate to host a Super Bowl in the next few years after that.

Nashville has already shown out when it comes to major NFL events, as the city successfully hosted the 2019 NFL draft that drew record crowds at the time.

When it comes to the idea of the new Nissan Stadium hosting the Super Bowl down the road, commissioner Roger Goodell is very much a fan of the idea and believes Nashville would be great for it. He’s also loving what he’s seeing from the early renderings of the new stadium.

“I think the stadium is going to be amazing,” Goodell said at the Spring Meeting in Nashville on Wednesday, according to Jim Wyatt. “We know the passion of the fans here – we experienced the draft here. I think a Super Bowl here would be very successful. But we’ll get to that once we get a little further down the line with the stadium.”

“It was great to see the stadium, and what they envision,” he added. “We’d seen plans before, but you see it come to life a little bit more.”

The Titans recently revealed some new details and videos for the new stadium. You can check all of that out right here.

