Titans reveal more details, videos of new Nissan Stadium

With construction for the new Nissan Stadium underway, the Tennessee Titans released a fly-through video showing what the new venue will look like when it opens in a few years.

According to Jim Wyatt, the company in charge of building the stadium, Polk & Associates Construction, is targeting February 2027 for the stadium to be completed.

In the meantime, fans can check out Titans House at the current Nissan Stadium, which is close to opening. Titans House gives those interested in purchasing season tickets a preview of the new venue. However, you’ll need an appointment to get in.

The Titans also revealed a digital fly-through video of the new Nissan Stadium, giving everyone a look at what to expect when it opens its doors in 2027.

“The goal is to bring them into this space, and show them the look, feel and vibe of what a new Nissan Stadium will look like, and how we’re really doing our best to make this stadium for everyone, for Nashville,” Titans Vice President of ticket sales Jim Rice said of Titans House.

“(Titans House) does a great job of representing what this stadium will be, and how we’ve tried to encompass everything that our fans in this city have asked for.”

In the lobby of the #TitansHouse, the preview/experience center for new @NissanStadium, a display of sketches that show the design process of the future home of the @Titans. pic.twitter.com/XuNKAnRYN7 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 20, 2024

The Titans also revealed this time-lapse video of what construction for the new stadium will look like, from beginning to end:

Time lapse video of what construction will look like for the new @NissanStadium, future home of the @Titans, as the clock ticks toward 2027.

🔽 pic.twitter.com/ul9PO1DnBU — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 20, 2024

Here’s much more on the new Nissan Stadium, per Wyatt:

• Nearly 40 percent of all seat memberships are expected to be under $3,500, with over 30 different price points and experiences to choose from, ranging from $750 to $75,000.

• The Titans are the first NFL team to offer existing season ticket members a credit towards their PSL in a new building.

• Current PSL holders and waitlist members will be automatically contacted in waves between now and 2026 to book their appointment at Titans House, where they will view membership and seating options in the new stadium.

• Sales for the new building will occur in a three-wave process. Premier seat memberships, consisting of new, premium seating opportunities, will make up the first wave beginning this summer. Reserved seat memberships, which account for approximately 90 percent of seating options, are expected to go on sale in two waves beginning in 2025.

• Those interested in buying memberships in the new Nissan Stadium must be either a current PSL holder or on the new Nissan Stadium waitlist and attend their appointment at Titans House.

•Those interested in purchasing memberships in the new stadium must either be a current PSL holder or on the new Nissan Stadium waitlist and attend their appointment at Titans House. Fans can join the waitlist at newnissanstadium.com.

• Every seat in the new stadium will be a padded seat.

• The new stadium will have a 50,000 square foot video board, including four boards and a “Ring of Fire” that surrounds the inside of the stadium.

• A multi-level team store will be housed inside the new stadium.

• The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame will also be in the building, on the West side.

• Over 2,000 bathroom stalls will be in the new stadium, double the number in the current stadium.

• There will be grab and go concessions, which should help fans avoid lines.

There’s a ton more information in the Jim Wyatt article we linked to above. We highly suggest you check it out.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire