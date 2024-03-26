Roger Goodell considered placing Von Miller on Commissioner Exempt list

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he considered placing Von Miller on the Commissioner Exempt list after the edge rusher's arrest in November.

"We did consider that," Goodell said Tuesday. "We felt it was not appropriate at the time based on all the facts."

Goodell said he has not received a recent update on the case.

Miller faces a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a pregnant woman after an incident with his girlfriend while home in Dallas during the Bills' bye week. Miller's girlfriend later recanted the allegation, and Miller has expressed his innocence in calling it "100 percent false" and "overblown."

Miller has not been formally charged.

The language of the Personal Conduct Policy authorizes placement of a player on the Commissioner Exempt list "when a player is formally charged with: (1) a felony offense; or (2) a crime of violence, meaning that he is accused of having used physical force . . . to injure or threaten a person."

Miller recently took a pay cut to stay with the Bills, slashing his 2024 compensation from $17.5 million to $8.855 million. The incentive package could push his total payout to $20 million.

Miller, who turned 35 Tuesday, played only 12 games with no starts, seeing action on 258 defensive snaps. He totaled three tackles and no sacks, the first season of his career without one.

Miller has 123.5 career sacks.