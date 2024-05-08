'Will Rodgers' title prophecy come true?'

[BBC]

Given all that’s gone on since Brendan Rodgers agreed to return as Celtic manager in June, this season has felt like several campaigns wrapped into one.

His re-appointment wasn’t the first choice for a notable section of the fanbase and it’s fair to say his first season back in Scottish football has been an eventful one.

Before the first kick of a ball he would lose Aaron Mooy to retirement, Jota to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad and Carl Starfelt to Celta Vigo as his plans immediately started on the back foot.

Seven permanent signing were recruited during the summer window, but none of them made Rodgers’ starting XI in our most recent game against Hearts.

Add in early season squabbles between the club and the Green Brigade, the highly publicised exit of Israeli international Liel Abada and injuries to key players Callum McGregor, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate and you can see the difficulties that the manager has faced.

However, the noise and debate that surrounded his re-appointment and the challenges of his first season back in the hot-seat will all now come down to the game against Rangers this weekend.

Rodgers has declared that he will have the “best version of the team” available to him for the very first time this season as Daizen Maeda and others return to full fitness.

Indeed there’s no better time to peak than in the final games of a long campaign, which is exactly what Celtic appear to be doing.

On his re-introduction to the fans in summer Brendan Rodgers declared: "I’ll see you in May," as he stood in front of the Jock Stein statue at Celtic Park.

It was a defiant message to the doubters as he signalled his intention to once again lift the Scottish Premiership title.

Well, it’s May now, and in the next few days we should find out just how accurate the manager’s prophecy was.

Tino can be found on The Celtic Exchange.